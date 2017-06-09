Open house set at Discovery Center

An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. A Hancock Park District staff member or volunteer will be available to answer questions.

At noon, Lauren Sandhu, park district program specialist, will discuss Ohio ponds and streams. Chris Allen, park district program specialist, will then lead a hike at 1 p.m. to view the preserve’s pond and stream. Participants should dress for weather conditions and wear good walking shoes.

The family program is free and requires no registration.

For more information, call the park district office at 419-425-7275.

