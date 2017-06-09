Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Open house set at Discovery Center

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. A Hancock Park District staff member or volunteer will be available to answer questions.
At noon, Lauren Sandhu, park district program specialist, will discuss Ohio ponds and streams. Chris Allen, park district program specialist, will then lead a hike at 1 p.m. to view the preserve’s pond and stream. Participants should dress for weather conditions and wear good walking shoes.
The family program is free and requires no registration.
For more information, call the park district office at 419-425-7275.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company