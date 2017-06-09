Tri-County GOP Picnic scheduled

The annual Tri-County GOP Picnic for Hancock, Hardin and Logan counties will be held Sunday.

This year’s picnic will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Riverbend Recreation Area, Shelterhouse 4.

The shelterhouse is located near playground equipment, a disk golf course, dog park, and fishing pond.

The event is being catered by the Hancock County GOP. Hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes and plates/utensils will be provided at no charge.

