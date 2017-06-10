Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Riverbend to host disc golf tourney

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
A summer disc golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. June 17 in Riverbend Recreation Area. The tournament will be a trilogy challenge: a singles tournament of one round utilizing the three discs provided which participants will keep. Participants will also receive a shirt, scorecard, pencil and a mini-marker.
On-site registration at $35 per person begins at 9 a.m. in Shelter 4. A players meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. prior to the tournament start at 10 a.m.
The tournament is open to all, but children must be accompanied by a participating adult.
For more information, contact Hugh Bockbrader at 419-304-2177 or via email at: Hugh@laserperfection.net

