3 people elected to Hancock-Wood board of trustees

NORTH BALTIMORE — Three people were elected recently to the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative’s board of trustees.

Bill Kale was re-elected to represent District 2, composed of part of central and southern Wood County.

Ann Demler won election to represent District 7, which is central Hancock County.

Board chairman Tom Kagy was re-elected to represent District 8, which includes southwestern Hancock County, southeastern Putnam County and northeastern Allen County.

