Community band to perform Sunday

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria Community Band, under the direction of Craig McKenzie, will perform from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Wainwright Amphitheater at Foundation Park, Fostoria.
The performance begins the annual Fostoria Community Arts Council Summer Concert Series.
The free public concert is co-sponsored by the city of Fostoria Park and Recreation Department.
If there is rain, the concert will be held in Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

