Adult sentenced in juvenile court

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
Michelle Garrard, of Arcadia, has been sentenced in Hancock County Juvenile Court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On Aug. 19, 2016, Garrard allowed her daughter to contact another child in violation of probation rules. Garrard was sentenced to 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine. She must serve five days in Hancock County jail and pay $100 of the fine. She must contact the Hancock County probation department once a week and pay court costs.
If there is no further violation of probation, the fine and the remaining jail sentence will be suspended.

