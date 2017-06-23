Adult sentenced in juvenile court

Michelle Garrard, of Arcadia, has been sentenced in Hancock County Juvenile Court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Aug. 19, 2016, Garrard allowed her daughter to contact another child in violation of probation rules. Garrard was sentenced to 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine. She must serve five days in Hancock County jail and pay $100 of the fine. She must contact the Hancock County probation department once a week and pay court costs.

If there is no further violation of probation, the fine and the remaining jail sentence will be suspended.

Comments

comments