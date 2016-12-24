Paul E. Smith, 74, of Findlay and formerly of McComb passed away and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016.

Paul was born in McComb, Ohio to the late Walter and Ethel (Wilcox) Smith. He married Linda Shoop, they later divorced and she survives. He then married Julia Moyer, they later divorced and she survives. Paul is survived by his son: Brian (Jamie Bowser) Smith of Cleveland and his daughter: Lucinda (Tim) Hingson of Findlay; grandchildren: Cameron, Elijah and Izaak Hingson; sisters: Janet (Bob) Myers of Findlay, Eileen (Mike) Hadbavny of Charleston, South Carolina and Sonja (David) Walsh of Findlay.

Paul was a 1961 graduate of McComb High School and loved attending his high school reunions. He was a service technician for Findlay Implement, where he retired after 36 years of service. Paul enjoyed fishing, bowling, where he bowled in numerous leagues at the Sportman Lane in Findlay. Paul was proud to have his single engine pilot licenses and even after he stopped flying he enjoyed using his remote controlled planes and boats. Paul’s dream job was farming and throughout his life he enjoyed helping local farmers with the harvest and working in the fields. After retirement from Findlay Implement, he continued farming and also transporting vehicles for Wagner Dealership in Carey. Paul was a proud father and especially a proud grandpa. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and the time he spent with them.

Visitation for Paul will be on Tuesday December 27, 2016 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the HARTLEY-LEHTOMAA FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S, McComb, Ohio 45858. Paul’s funeral service will be on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, Rev. Mark Hollinger, officiating. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to Cancer Patients Services, 1800 N. Blanchard St. Suite #120, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences, as well as fond memories may be sent to Paul’s family at www.lehtomaafh.com

