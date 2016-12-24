Anna P. Weber, age 88, of Findlay, formerly of Arlington, died at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec.ember 23, 2016 at Fox Run Manor in Findlay. She was born on May 22, 1928 in Van Buren Township to the late Rollin and Gertrude (Gill) Houdeshell. She married Warren E. Weber on January 17, 1947 and he died on Dec. 4, 1994.

Anna graduated in 1946 from Arlington High School was a homemaker and helped her husband farm. She enjoyed her family, antiquing, flea markets and vacationing in Michigan.

She is survived by a daughter: Nancy (Roger) Bishop of rural Findlay; grandchildren: Jason Kemerley, James (Jessica) Kemerley, Naomi (Jimmy) Ridgeway, Stephanie Wykes, Stacie (Ben) Pore, and Curtis (Kristyn) Bishop.

She also has 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Linda Kemerley; brothers: Adrian, Brice, Gilbert and Ralph Houdeshell; sisters: Gladys Spaeth and Evelyn Warner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Pastor Michael Spann will officiate.

Interment will be at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments