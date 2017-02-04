Harvey M. Bauman

BLUFFTON — Harvey Myers Bauman, 96, passed away February 1, 2017 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Harvey was born November 27, 1920 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania to the late Henry and Annie (Myers) Bauman. On May 28, 1944, he married Pauline Sprunger Bauman who preceded him in death on September 3, 2015.

Harvey graduated from Quakertown High School and later Bluffton College. He was an electrician for Barnes-Joy and City Loan and Savings. He was a member of First Mennonite Church in Bluffton where he sang in the choir and was also known as the “Elevator Man.” He enjoyed wood working and completed many projects in homes and at Bluffton College. Harvey had served on the Bluffton Board of Public Affairs for fifteen years and also the Mennonite Memorial Home board.

Survivors include two sons, Blaine (Sue Hardwick) Bauman of Bluffton, Keith (Judith) Bauman of Toledo; a daughter, Janet (Maurice) Tissandier of Canmore, Alberta, Canada; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Harvey was preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew, Melvin, Raymond and Horace Bauman; and three sisters, Esther Engleman, Dorothy High and Grace Lininger.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Pastors Wanda Stopher and George O’Reilly officiating. Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and during the fellowship meal at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church, Bluffton University or Mennonite Memorial Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

