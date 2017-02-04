Norval Knouse

Norval N. Knouse, 103, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Bridge Hospice unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He had lived independently until about a week before his death.

Norval was born April 2, 1913 in Jerry City, Ohio, to Lawrence and Rose (Guy) Knouse. He married Evelyn Tussing and they were divorced. He then married Anne West and she died in December 2014.

Surviving are a daughter, Niki (Bill) Laube, Findlay; a stepdaughter, Sandy West (James Horine), in Colorado; a goddaughter, Rebecca (John) Atchison, in California; and a sister, Alice Fries, Cleveland.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Kasey Bernola, Steve Bernola, Abby (Bob) Johnson, Jayme (Steve) Dillon, Tammy (Chad) Shaffer, Bryan Meeks, Emily Meeks; 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two brothers, Kenneth and Russell Knouse; a great-granddaughter, Chantel Johnson; a great-grandson, Chaz Johnson.

Norval attended Tiffin University and graduated from Marion Business College. He began work at Ohio Oil, later Marathon Oil, as a messenger and was serving as fleet administrator when he retired in 1976, after 40 years.

Norval joined the U.S. Army in November 1943 at the age of 31 as a member of the Third Infantry Division. A rifleman, he would eventually rise to the rank of first sergeant and served until December 1945.

While in the Army, Norval led troops into Munich, Germany as they ended World War II. He fought near Audie Murphy, who would go on to become one of the most decorated heroes of the war.

He earned various military honors, including the Combat Infantry badge, Distinguished Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four bronze stars and one bronze arrowhead, and the Victory Medal.

In June 2014, Norval visited the military memorials in Washington D.C., on a Honor Flight accompanied by his granddaughter, Jayme Dillon. He is the oldest veteran to travel there with the Flag City Chapter of Honor Flight.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Norval, including Comfort Keepers. A special thank you to Arlene Powell and Ginny Dauer for their unconditional friendship and care.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Findlay, the Rev. Christian Dittmar officiating.

Visitation will be held at the Hufford Family Funeral Home from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Burial, including military services, will take place following the service Wednesday at Bishop Cemetery, in Eagle Township, south of Findlay. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice or Flag City Honor Flight.

