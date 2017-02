BLUFFTON — Julia A. Gable, 97, died Thursday at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. A memorial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Bluffton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are pending at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton.

