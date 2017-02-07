UPPER SANDUSKY — A private graveside service for Cindy L. Bell, 75, of Upper Sandusky, has been held in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Mrs. Bell died Feb. 3, 2017, at Fairhaven Health Care Center.

She married Donald Bell and he preceded her in death. Surviving are brothers, Wilbur Searls, Albert Searls, Doug Searls, all of Upper Sandusky; Raymond Searls of Virginia; Marion Searls Jr., Marseilles; sisters, Wanda Montgomery, Martha Prince, Rozetta DeJean, all of Nevada; Mary Smith, Dorris Messmer, Ruth Cole, all of Upper Sandusky; and Kathy Daum, Marseilles.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Wyandot County Home Health, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, which handled arrangements.

