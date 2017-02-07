Ruthann Ridge Armbruster

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Ruthann Ridge Armbruster, 80, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 from Alzheimer’s. A celebration of life will be held Feb. 18, 2017, in Mesa, Arizona.
Ruthann is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Paul Armbruster; daughters, Lynn (Doug) Garsha and Paula Vervalen; sons, Matthew (Elissa) Rogge and Mark Rogge, all of Arizona. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, plus many nephews and a niece.
Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Gladys Ridge, of Fostoria; and two brothers, Rex, of Bucyrus; and Roger Ridge, of Fostoria.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends but she is walking with Jesus with her glorious new mind and body and we’ll see her again some sweet day.

