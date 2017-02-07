Patricia Haynes

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — A funeral for Patricia Rabon Haynes, 70, of Fostoria, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Sand Ridge Cemetery, Bascom.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with an Emblem Club memorial service during evening visitation at the funeral home.
Mrs. Haynes died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
She married Ronald Haynes. and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Ron (Chris) Jr. of Fostoria; daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hoffman, Tiffin; sisters, Sandra Rabon Burns and Dee Dee (Ron) Henderson, both of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Memorials may be made to Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, P.O. Box 624 Tiffin, 44883.

