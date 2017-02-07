F. Kay Redman

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

F. Kay Redman, 70, of Arlington, died on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born in Findlay, on December 16, 1946 to Robert Singer and Dorothy (Parker) Singer. Kay is survived by her husband, Douglas D. Redman whom she married on November 16, 1968. Kay is also survived by her sons: Duane Redman of Arlington, Michael Redman of Columbus, daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Sicilian of Powell, OH, brother, Gary Singer of Arlington, and two grandchildren, Joseph D. Redman, and Jacob Sicilian. Kay was a 1964 graduate of Findlay High School. All services will be private, and have been entrusted to CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure in her memory. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

