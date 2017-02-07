Robert Williams

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MORRAL — A funeral for Robert “Bob” E. Williams, 79, of Morral, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Williams died at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.
He married Pat Sheppard and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Ted (Pam) Williams of Reynoldsburg; and a brother, Steve (Vivian) Williams of LaGrange, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to Morral United Methodist Church or the Marion Area Humane Society and can be sent to the funeral home.

