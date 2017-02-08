Brandon Barfell

Brandon Michael Barfell, 24, of Findlay, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1993 in Findlay, Ohio to Matthew and Brenda S. (Barfell) Sampson.

Brandon loved spending time with his daughter and girlfriend of seven years. He enjoyed playing basketball, weight lifting, reading and playing video games. Brandon will be remembered by his sense of humor, his beautiful smile, and his big loving heart.

Brandon is survived by his daughter, Blaire Brianne Clark of Van Buren, OH; brother, Bryce A. Sampson of Columbus, OH; and sister, Brooke Sampson of Findlay, OH. He is also survived by his partner, Tarah A. Clark of Van Buren, OH. Brandon was preceded in death by his daughter, Ariella Faith Clark; and grandmother, Ernestine K. Barfell.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 12 “” 2 & 4 “” 6 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Cooper will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brandon’s name may be made to the family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

