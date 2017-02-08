Barbara E. (VanKirk) Grant

DESHLER — Private funeral services will be held for Barbara Ellen VanKirk Grant, 70, of Deshler, who died peacefully at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the Oak Grove Healthcare Center, Deshler.

She was born Aug. 16, 1946, in Steubenville, the oldest child of George Martin and Margaret Ellen (Cassidy) VanKirk. She married Chalmer Samuel Grant Jr., and they divorced.

Surviving are her daughters, Denise Ellen Grant Montgomery, with her sons, Robert Mark Montgomery II and Michael Grant Montgomery; Chris Diane Grant Martin, her husband, Benjamin Charles Martin, and their daughter, Freya Abigail Martin; and Amanda Eileen Grant, all of Deshler. She is also survived by a brother, Robert VanKirk, and his wife, Kathy, of Martins Ferry; a sister, Karen VanKirk, of Brilliant; and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte J. Forst.

Barbara was a 1964 graduate of Steubenville High School. She was a recipient of the Curved Bar, which was the highest honor awarded by the Girl Scouts of America, and was pinned as the grandmother of an Eagle Scout, by her grandson, Robert, on Sept. 13, 2016. She took great pride in her grandchildren, and was an active source of love and encouragement for each of them.

She was a member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Deshler.

A crafter and a wreath maker, Barbara operated two small businesses during her lifetime: B&C Concessions and Crafty Creations.

She will be best remembered for her great sense of humor, her outrageous laughter and her fierce love of family.

Graveside services will also be held for her extended family and friends at 11 a.m. Friday at Fort Steuben Burial Estates, Wintersville.

Memorials may be made to a children’s or veterans’ charity, which she always gave to generously.

Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

We love you, Mom. Miss you, always.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever,” Psalms 23:6.

