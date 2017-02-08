John Cardenas

A memorial for John M. Cardenas, 63, of Fostoria, will be held at noon Friday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Cardenas died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

He married Sharon (Shank) Griffin and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Kyle John of Fostoria, a stepdaughter, Kelly Griffin of Findlay; a sister, Christina Cardenas, of Defiance.

