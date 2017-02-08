Michael Luman

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
FOSTORIA — A memorial for Michael D. Luman, 76, of Fostoria, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Luman died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.
He married Mary Lou (Frisch-Michaels) and she preceded him in death. Surviving are a son, Mitch (Loraine); two daughters, Kim (Art Tubbs) Andreadis and Lisa (Tom) Malburg; a stepson, David Michaels; a stepdaughter, Deanna Rickard; and two sisters, Pat (Aurice) Hoover; and Sherry (Charles) Lee.
Arrangements are pending at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

