Richard Miller

UPPER SANDUSKY — Richard R. Miller of Upper Sandusky, age 91, passed away February 7, 2017 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born April 27, 1925 to the late Verlie Miller and Pearl Rutter. He was married for 66 years to Mary Lou Wall-Miller, who passed away in 2012.

Mr. Miller is survived by two sons, Richard II (Alice) Miller of Upper Sandusky, John (Bonnie) Miller of Upper Sandusky and one daughter, Rebecca Lab of Upper Sandusky, eight grand children and 21 great grandchildren; two brothers, Lester (Thelma) Miller, William (Ruth) Miller. Preceded in death by one son-in-law, Tony Lab, and five sisters, Chlotta Sayre Shackleford, Lavetta Sayre, Ramona Simonis, Beverly Howard, and Bonnie June Miller.

Richard is a World War II Army Veteran. He spent much of his time farming and was a school bus driver for Upper Sandusky schools for 35 years. Mr. Miller is a member of the Salem United Methodist Church-Marseilles circuit. He is a former member of the Masons, VFW, and AmVets.

Richard was known by many and loved by all. He enjoyed collecting older tractors, gardening, playing cards, candy making, and baking. He often visited Amish Country in Holmes County and loved English bull dogs.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:30am at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery with full Military Honors conducted by Upper Sandusky Veteran’s Color Guard. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 4pm-7pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Wyandot County Hospice and Salem United Methodist Church, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

