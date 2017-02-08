Elton Reneau

Elton Lee Reneau met his Lord on Monday, February 6, 2017 after a four month battle with leukemia. Elton was born February 1, 1932 in Dothan, Alabama. Elton (a.k.a. E.R., pops, dad, poppy, yeahoo) was the youngest of eight children and took pride in living the longest of any family member.

For love of country, dad joined the Navy after high school and served four years during the Korean Conflict. In 1954, he came to Ohio to visit his sister and met his bride to be, Shirley Ann Guyton. Married on December 7, 1954, mom and dad had 62 years together. She survives and resides at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria. Their long marriage is a testament to their love for one another and their commitment to their faith.

Elton and Shirley had two sons, Bart (Lisa) and Jim (Julye). They are blessed with 7 grandchildren, Megan Reneau-Purdy of Findlay, OH, Lindsay (Kyle) Davenport of Indianapolis, IN, Cody Reneau of Clarksville, TN, Jayme Reneau of Bowling Green, OH, Jenna Reneau of Bowling Green, OH, J.J. Reneau of United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and Tyler Reneau of El Paso, TX; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Elton worked for Marathon Oil Company for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He was a huge sports fan. Unfortunately, he was the biggest Browns and Indians fan. Fortunately though, he rooted for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Deep down the Tide got the edge. Dad was also a huge lover of golf. He and mom played often. No one looked for and found more golf balls in creeks than E.R., even if it held up the group playing behind him.

The most important thing in Elton’s life was his love for God and the Church. Bright Road Church of Christ was his home for worship and fellowship. Even at the end, E.R. was witnessing to others about the plan of salvation. He loved the old gospel songs, his favorite being “Trust and Obey”. His dearest Christian friends, Tim and Charlene Cornell and Paul Thompson meant the world to dad. He is now with Paul and all His mysteries are now revealed.

Thanks to all the congregation at Bright Road for their prayers and support. Special thank you to Karin for her support of Pops these last several months and to all the staff at Bridge Hospice.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 1 “” 3 p.m. & 5 “” 7 p.m. at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd. Findlay (419) 422-1500. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Wade Tannehill officiating. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery with the Hancock County Veteran’s Memorial Squad performing full military rites. Memorial contributions in Elton’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of NW Ohio or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments