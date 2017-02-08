Mr. William Lee Self, 87, of Lillington, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Westfield Rehabilitation Center in Sanford, North Carolina. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on July 11, 1929, the son of the late Clarence Self and Doris Kelley Self Clevenger. William graduated from McComb High School in 1947. William enlisted in the US Navy in 1949 as a Hospital Apprentice and retired in 1991 as a Captain “” Medical Service Corps. He served 9 years with the US Marine Corps. William was raised in the Masonic Lodge in 1967, was a Knights Templar and a National Sojourner. William was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Robert and a sister, Mary Jo Kline.

William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Self of Lillington, North Carolina; sons, William Self, Jr. and Kevin Uhrin of Kew Gardens, NY, Charles Self of Atlanta, GA, Robert Self of New Orleans, LA, Michael Self of Mt. Airy, MD and daughter, Pamela Kimball and husband, Scott of Atlanta, GA; 4 grandchildren, Phillip, Melissa, Brittany and Tyler; 7 great”” grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 9th at 2 p.m. at Barbecue Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Sherrod officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc. 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound TX 75022, E-Mail: Manager@ktef.us or BrightFocus Foundation”” Alzheimer’s Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871 Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington, North Carolina. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.

