Rita Stozich

Rita M. Stozich, 91, of Findlay passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. She was born on December 31, 1925 in Toronto, Ohio to John and Mary Demko. Rita married John P. Stozich and they divorced. She is survived by her son, John M. (Vicky) Stozich of McComb, daughters; Judy (Mark) Scrimshaw of Findlay and Francie (Paul) Ash of Brighton, Michigan. Rita is also survived by six grandchildren; Brian (Tricia) Stozich, Kevin Stozich, Ryan Scrimshaw, Alec Scrimshaw, Sarah Ash, Carly (Matt) Evans and two great grandchildren; Max Dean and Bennett Evans. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Stozich. Rita graduated from St. Mary of the Springs (Ohio Dominican) College and then earned her nursing degree from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She retired from Findlay City Schools after 33 years of service as a school nurse. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Rita loved animals, especially her dogs. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Downtown with Msgr. Mike Hohenbrink officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Toronto, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the John P. Stozich Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Community Foundation or the Hancock County Humane Society. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments