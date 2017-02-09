Patricia Gibson, 83, of Hoytville, died at 11:03 a.m., Sunday, February 5, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on September 2, 1934, in Montpelier, IN to the late Wesley and Agnes (Cook) Ramer. She married Harry I. Gibson, Sr. on April 29, 1957, and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1987. Patricia is survived by her sons: Don Gibson of McComb, Rick (Robin) Gibson of Hoytville, and Jerry (Kim) Gibson of Hoytville; her daughters: Patty (Ron) Rayburn of Hoytville, Margaret (Ron) Morris of Hartsville, SC, Helen Halstead of North Baltimore, and Bonnie Jurrus of Van Buren; her sister, Mary (Bill) Rose of AZ; numerous grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons: William E., Keith and Harry “Ike” Gibson, Jr.; and her daughter, Kathy Gibson. Patricia was a homemaker. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2017, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00-1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Bechtel Cemetery, Amanda Township. Online condolences may be made at www.smithcrates.com.

