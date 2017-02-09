BELMORE — Tomas Paniagua, 87, of Belmore, died at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center. He was born September 19, 1929 in Merill, Michigan to the late Fidel and Rufina (Guzman) Paniagua. Tomas was formerly married to Guadalupe (Garcia) Aguilar of Leipsic.

Tomas is survived by five children: Tomas (Elevenia) Paniagua, Jr. II of Deshler, Victor Paniagua of Continental, Moises Paniagua of Leipsic, Claudia (Margarito) Villasana of Belmore and Armando (Talisa) Paniagua of Leipsic; 2 brothers: Rogelio (Joyce) Paniagua of Findlay and Guillermo (Enedelia) Paniagua of Belmore; a sister: Elodia Paniagua of Belmore; 19 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Celia Paniagua, Leipsic. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Elias Paniagua.

Tomas retired from General Motors in Defiance after 38 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic. He loved to raise things in his garden; making hot salsa and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, with Father Gerald Knueven and Deacon Ben Valdez officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leipsic.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, where a rosary service will be at 7:00 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to service, all at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart or American Cancer Association.

Condolences may be expressed to: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

