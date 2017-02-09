FOSTORIA — Samuel J. Young, 60, of Fostoria, died Tuesday at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria.

Mr. Young married Diane Hipp and they later divorced. Then he married Carolyn Baker and she preceded him in death. Surviving are two sons, Brian Hipp, Alabama; Samuel J. Young Jr., Florida; a daughter, Kimberly Ludden, Florida; a stepson, Floyd Baker III; two stepdaughters, Tina Swartz and Shanna Smith; a sister, Deborah (William Mercado) Young, Fostoria; and two brothers, Rodney (Mary) Young, Colorado; and Kevin Young, Florida.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

