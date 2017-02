Victoria “Vicki” Smithson-Brewer, 71, of Findlay, died at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are pending at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Comments

comments