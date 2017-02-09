LEIPSIC – Gerald O. Inkrott, 72, of Leipsic, died at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born May 2, 1944 in Leipsic, to the late William and Mildred (Verhoff) Inkrott. On September 1, 1969, he married Marlene Shoemaker who survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are three sons: Brendan (Kelly Webb) Inkrott of Ottawa, J.T. Inkrott of Leipsic, and Brock (Cindy) Inkrott of Ottawa; two grandchildren: Madelyn Inkrott and Payton Inkrott; six siblings: Ann (Norm) Liebrecht of Continental, Thomas (Mary Ann) Inkrott of Leipsic, Marilyn (George) Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, Norman (Wilma) Inkrott of Leipsic, Donald (Elaine) Inkrott of Glandorf, and Ruth (Dale) Gerding of Glandorf.

Jerry was an agent for several trucking companies, the former owner of Finster Meat Market in Ottawa and Inkrott Sales in Leipsic. He graduated from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, the Ottawa Knights of Columbus, Leipsic American Legion, and a life member of the Defiance AMVETS. He was a U.S. veteran of the National Guard. Jerry loved the outdoors, especially feeding deer, cutting wood, riding 4-wheelers and making bird houses. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry spent his last few years helping and ministering to those in the nursing home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leipsic, with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic, with military rites by the Leipsic American Legion. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the Mass Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. An AMVETS service will begin at 7:00 p.m. and a K of C rosary at 7:30 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

