Walter S. Jackson Sr.

FOSTORIA — A funeral for Walter S. “Walt” Jackson Sr., 64, of Fostoria, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, with Derrick Morant and Tonee Morant officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Mr. Jackson died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Toledo Hospital.
He married Sharon Kelley (Fuller) Jackson and she survives. Also surviving are five sons; four daughters; two stepdaughters; four stepsons; two brothers, Albert Dixie, Findlay; Duane Jackson, Fostoria; and two sisters, Barbara Scott, Sandusky; and Nina Charlton, Fostoria.
Memorials may be made to the family.
