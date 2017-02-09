FORT JENNINGS — A funeral for Bradley R. Martz, 52, of Fort Jennings, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will be in Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday and one and a half hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Martz died at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center, Glandorf.

He married Jacquie R. Moore and she survives. Also surviving are his mother and stepfather, Linda and Dennis Traynor, Fort Jennings; four daughters, Kayla Martz, Van Wert; Grace Martz, Gabrielle Martz and Tiffany Coller, all of Fort Jennings; and two sisters, Melinda (Philip) Lofton and Jennifer Martz, both of Fort Jennings.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to Superior Federal Credit Union for his children.

Online condolences may be sent to: hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments