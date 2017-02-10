Paul M. Anderson

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Paul Michael Anderson, 80, of Surprise, AZ and formerly from Findlay, OH, died Friday, February 3, 2017 at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1936 in Lacrosse, WI, to the late Belford Augustus and Lucy Ellen (Lombard) Anderson. He married Patricia Ann Riley on October 19, 1963, and she preceded him in death October 6, 2001. He is survived by two children, Anne (Denny) Bash of Surprise, AZ, and Susan (Jeff) Wojtalewicz of Macomb, MI, and grandchildren, Zoe Anne Houdeshell and Ethan James Houdeshell of Surprise, AZ. He is also survived by a sister, Donna Lee Ellis, Buckeye, AZ, and nephews, Lance (Lauren) Anderson, Robert Anderson, Derek (Teresa) Ellis and nieces Dawn (Kevin) Ellis, Clark and Debbie Ellis Acker. He is preceded in death by his brother, Philip Anderson, and nephew, David Anderson.

Paul graduated from the University of Wisconsin where he was in the Air Force ROTC, and the University of Chicago with a master’s degree in chemical engineering. Paul proudly served his country as a Major in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1979. He later retired from Marathon Oil Company and together with Patty, relocated to Sun City Grand, Surprise, AZ. A Victory Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Word of Life Lutheran Church in Surprise, AZ, where a visitation will be held one hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be this spring at Arlington National Cemetery with full military rites. Memorial contributions may be made to the Word of Life Lutheran Church, 17525 W. Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374. Online condolences can be shared at www.surprisefuneralcare.com.

