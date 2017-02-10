Victoria Smithson-Brewer

Victoria (Vicki) Smithson-Brewer, 71, went to be with her Lord, husband, babies and other loved ones at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born May 7, 1945 in Middletown, OH, and graduated from there. She was raised by two loving grandparents, Matthew and Effie Wells. She was born to Irvin and Lorraine (Zervis) Moon.

On June 1, 1963, Vicki married Woodrow (Woody) Smithson. After almost 45 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on February 8, 2008.

On April 17, 2010, she married Carl Brewer, a ministerial friend for fifty years at the church where her previous husband had pastored 38 years.

She is survived by one sister, Eleanor Leavell of Cincinnati, Ohio, and one brother, Tom (Carol) Moon of Florida. Also surviving are a son, Joseph (Joe) of Allenton, MI; a daughter, Jane Ann (Tony) Lowery of Kenton.

Vicki also has two grandchildren, Jason Shotwell and Ashley Hays.

Vicki came to Findlay on December 31, 1970 when her husband was asked to pastor the Church of God, 119 E. Lima Street. Victoria was the church pianist for 45 years.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, sister Judy (John) Dick and four infant babies.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay with Pastors Roger Cummings of Ravenwood, WV and Josh Thilmony officiating. Burial will be at Knollcrest Gardens along side her husband, Woodrow, following the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

