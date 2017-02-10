Betty Lou Houdeshell, 86, of Findlay, passed away at 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Sunrise of Findlay. She was born in Arlington, OH on October 9, 1930 to the late Dale and Ethel (Mitchell) Kimmel. On November 28, 1948, she married Gerald E. Houdeshell and he survives in Findlay.

Betty is also survived by her sons, David (Marcia) Houdeshell of rural Findlay and John (Deborah) Houdeshell of Copley, OH; daughter, Gloria Houdeshell of Clio, MI; brother, Charles Kimmel of St. George, Utah; and grandchildren, Sam, Matthew, Hannah and Nathan.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Arlington High School. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing the piano in church. Betty was also a member of the Bluffton Shuffleboard Club. She liked to crochet and spend time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Rev. Matthew Shive officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay and one hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

