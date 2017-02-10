John D. Kaple

OTTAWA — John D. “Jack” Kaple, 82, died at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Shawnee Manor, Lima. He was born January 27, 1935 in Lima to the late John and Louise (Kuhlman) Kaple. On December 26, 1984 he married Patricia Trame and she survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are five daughters, Deb (Miguel Centeno) Kaple of Princeton, NJ, Kim (Rick) Stuck of Wickliffe, Dawn (Paul Miller) Roebuck of Columbus, Julia (Bob) Hare of Lima, and Addie Kaple of Ottawa; a stepson, Travis (Shannon) Horstman of Columbus Grove; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Darlene Martin) Kaple of Delphos. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Kaple and his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Alfred Giesige.

Jack graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul School in 1954, and couldn’t wait to get out of Ottawa. He had plans to become a pilot since he’d worked at the Putnam County Airport as a teenager. He has lived in Miami, Colorado, Sidney, and Piqua before returning to Ottawa in 1981. He has been a member of Sertoma, and has worked as a bartender at the Kirwan in Lima, and the Black Angus in Kalida. He also sold consignments, built swings, and was happy to do odd jobs for people throughout Putnam County; he truly was a “Jack of all Trades”.

Upon returning to Ottawa, he became Patio Jack and did all types of carpentry. He was very active in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, serving as a lector, on the finance committee and on the cemetery board. He also served on the Airport Authority for Putnam County. He belonged to the Ottawa Eagles and VFW.

Many people from all walks of life called him friend, and he was admired for his “Kaple” way of life. He was funny, energetic, big-hearted, and willing to help anyone and everyone. He also managed to build two homes, doing most of the work himself. He had an eye for beauty and it shows in his home.

Jack loved his wife, Patty Lou, and his children dearly. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them ornery things. He loved his Lord and looked forward to heaven. He will be missed greatly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

