GENOA — Glaida A. McLaughlin, 99, of Elmore, OH died Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born March 10, 1917 in North Baltimore, OH to the late Fred D. & Adelia R. (Mann) Stoner. She was a 1935 graduate of North Baltimore High School. On November 2, 1935 she married Robert W. McLaughlin who preceded her in death April 14, 2004. For the beginning of her adult career, Glaida was a homemaker but then worked in the Cafeteria at Brush-Beryllium in Elmore and retired from Modine Manufacturing in Pemberville, OH. She was an avid camper who loved to camp with her family throughout Michigan and Northern Ohio.

Survivors include her son, Steve R. (Patricia) McLaughlin of Elmore, OH; daughters, Roberta G. Bakies of Findlay, OH, and Sheryl S. (Howard) Anstead of Elmore, OH; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carl Stoner, and sister, Cecile Shilling.

Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 19550 W. SR 51, Elmore, OH, with the family to receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Margaret Mills will officiate the Service. Burial will be in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Memorial Contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or St. John’s United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

