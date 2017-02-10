Martha Fox

FOSTORIA — A funeral for Martha V. Fox, 96, of Fostoria, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, the Rev. Jenna Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Mrs. Fox died Wednesday at Independence House, Fostoria.

She married Paul E. Fox and he preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Jane Meisner of Tiffin; a son, Jim (Kathy) Fox of Findlay.

Memorials can be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ or to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

