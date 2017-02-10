Martha Fox

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — A funeral for Martha V. Fox, 96, of Fostoria, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, the Rev. Jenna Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.
Mrs. Fox died Wednesday at Independence House, Fostoria.
She married Paul E. Fox and he preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Jane Meisner of Tiffin; a son, Jim (Kathy) Fox of Findlay.
Memorials can be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ or to Bridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company