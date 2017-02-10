Karen S. Flugga, 62, of Findlay passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. She was born on July 26, 1954 to the late Robert E. and D. Jean Simmons. Karen married Robert E. Flugga and they divorced. She is survived by five children, Amy (Rebecca Heller) Flugga of Findlay, Jeremy (Tiffini) Flugga of Lima, Jason (Sara) Flugga of Findlay, Melissa (Andrew Smith) Flugga of Rawson and Jennifer (Brian Hudson) Flugga of Findlay. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Christine) Simmons of Tiffin and nine grandchildren. Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Cory Simmons, and two sisters, Cindy Orwick and Mary Beth Waller. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments