SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — Helen Kae Leatherman, age 75, of Springfield, Tennessee passed away January 30, 2017. Helen was born in Allen County, Ohio to Wilford Orlin Geiger and Ruth Ida (Diller) Geiger. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1959 and then from Bluffton University in 1962 with a teaching degree. In 1995, she retired from teaching at Bath Local Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend to many. She loved to go to garage sales, travel and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Ronald J. Leatherman. Survived by her sister, Christine Shumaker; daughters, Tina Leatherman, and Tisha Gill; and grandchildren, Shelby Sturm, Jennah Sturm, and Madellee Sturm.

Gravesite services will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Garden in Franklin, Kentucky with a gathering to follow at McKendree Memorial United Methodist Church at 208 Wheeler Street, in Portland, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to benefit Tina Leatherman by sending it to 4071 E. Dixie Beeline Highway, Trenton, Kentucky 42286.

