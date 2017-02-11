Ruth Case

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEVADA — Private services will be held for Ruth M. Case, 90, of rural Nevada, Ohio. Burial will be in Nevada Cemetery.
Mrs. Case died at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
She married Robert D. Case and he preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Paul.
Memorials may be made to the Nevada Lutheran Church, Lions Club Pilot Dogs or the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky 43351.
