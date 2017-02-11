Angela Delgado

HOLGATE — A funeral for Angela M. Delgado, 42, of Holgate, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa, the Rev. Denny Coates officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Delgado died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

She married Jesus Delgado and he survives. Also surviving are seven daughters, Dakota Delgado of New Bavaria; Kayla Delgado of Ottawa; Amelia Delgado of Holgate; Monica Delgado of Columbus Grove; Savannah Delgado of Lima; Jessica Delgado and Anjelah Delgado, both of Holgate; two brothers, Chuck Gutierrez and Philip Gutierrez, both of Ottawa; and two sisters, Barbara Gutierrez of Ottawa and Lisa Gutierrez of Leipsic.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

