Lt. Col. Eileen (Smith) Hadbavny

Lt. Col. Eileen S. Hadbavny, U.S. Air Force Retired, formerly of Hancock County, passed on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 after a long battle with cancer in Charleston SC. She was born in Weston Ohio to the late Walter and Ethel (Wilcox) Smith.

Survived by husband CDR M. T. Hadbavny, US Navy Retired and by sisters Janet (Bob) Myers and Sonja (David) Walsh, all of Findlay Ohio; niece Yeoman Chief Stephanie (Neil) Silliman, nephews Boatswains Mate-3 Jason Myers, and Electricians Technician Striker Jordan Terrain, numerous nieces and nephews. Her brother Paul Smith died in 2016.

Eileen graduated from McComb OH HS in 1964 and Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. After 5 years experience, Eileen received a direct commission in the Air Force Reserve Nurse Corps. She was assigned to the 31st Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Charleston AFB for 21 years, as OIC of Scheduling/Flight Nurse Instructor/ Examiner, OIC Stan/ Eval, C-17 Training Coordinator, Medical Crew Director for Ops/ Eval, and Test Flight of the Civil Air Reserve Fleet (CRAF-767) for MEDEVAC resulting in FAA certification, Liaison for the 250 bed MEDEVAC Staging Facility and Senior Flight Nurse assigned to the MEDEVAC Control Element prior to Operation Desert Storm.

On active duty in 1993 as Commander of Aeromedical Forces for Operation Continue Hope, Somalia, 1601 Airlift Support Group (Provisional). She directed MEDEVAC transport at Mogadishu, Somalia, including wounded US Army Rangers during the events of Black Hawk Down October 1993. Eileen transferred to the 89th Aeromedical Staging Facility, Andrews AFB, MD and retired in 2000 after 28 years of service.

Eileen served in various capacities for non-profits including: a Fellow in the Aerospace Medical Association; several Chairman Positions for the Charleston SC Region Red Cross, Veterans Affairs Volunteer Service Program, Society of Air Force Nurses; Board of Directors Montgomery County VA Red Cross; Vietnam Veterans of America, and Women In Military Service.

Numerous awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (3), Air Force Commendation Medal, AF Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Combat Readiness Medal (5), Outstanding Reserve Flight Nurse “” 1978, Aerospace Medical Association Flight Nurse (Mary T. Klinker Award 1995), Joint Base Charleston Volunteer Excellence Award 2013, Clara Barton Meritorious Leadership Award, Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award 2013 and 2014 by Daughters of American Revolution, and 2008 Presidential Call to Service Award, presented by George W. Bush in Charleston SC.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society recognized her in 2016 in Washington DC with the Citizen Honors Award for lifetime selfless service in support of veterans through her volunteer work with the American Red Cross, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion totaling over 22,000 hours.

She was VFW Post 445 Charleston Service Officer 2005-2016, and volunteered at the Charleston Veterans Administration Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, Eileen has asked donations be made to American Red Cross, 2424A City Hall Lane, North Charleston SC 29406 (Service to Armed Forces fund) or VFW Post 445, 1639 Camp Rd., James Island SC 29412 (Veterans Relief Fund).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday February 18 at Bible Methodist Church, 529 Stadium Dr., Findlay OH.

Comments

comments