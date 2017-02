OTTAWA — Cathy M. DeBolt, 61, of Ottawa, died at 10:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

A funeral will begin at noon Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa.

