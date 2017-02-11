GLANDORF — Donna Louise Recker, 91, of Glandorf died at 6:37 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born January 30, 1926 in Kalida to the late Edward and Leone (Becker) Wolke. Donna was married to the love of her life, Norman Recker on June 9, 1949, who preceded her death on January 11, 2007.

Donna is survived by her children: Gary Recker, Lee (Diane) Recker, and Mark (Ginny) Recker all of Glandorf; Glen (Sandy) Recker of Kalida, Linda (Herm) Lammers of New Cleveland and Susie (Dan) Schnipke of Glandorf; 2 brothers: Dick Wolke of Ottawa and Tom Wolke of Glandorf; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Adam Lammers, a sister and brother-in-law: Jane and Bill Kuhlman and a sister-in-law: Norma Wolke.

Donna was a devoted spouse who worked side by side with her husband, Norm on their dairy farm. She also worked and volunteered at the Putnam Acres Nursing Home.

She lived the vocation of marriage selflessly as she cared for her husband following a debilitating stroke.

A Woman of Faith, she was a parishioner at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She served her parish as a former Eucharistic Minister and substitute religion teacher. Donna was known for her caring attitude and many people were the recipients of her many thoughtful cards.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Glandorf. Visitation will be Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, with parish and CLC rosary at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the St. John’s Building Funds, Catholic Radio or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments