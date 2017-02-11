Mark Edward Summers, 60, went Home to Our Lord and Savior at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born September 1, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold Summers and Shirley (Handwerker) Summers of Findlay. He is survived by wife, Debra (Lobdell) Summers of Findlay, Ohio; stepson, Tymer Wilcox of Findlay, Ohio; daughters, April Summers of Mt. Cory, Ohio, Danielle Summers of Bowling Green, Ohio and Mary (Austin) Lobdell of Mt. Blanchard, Ohio; his beloved granddaughters, Haliana, Dayshawna and McKenna; siblings, sister, Debbie (Rob) Rench of Dayton, Ohio; half sister, Susan (Jim) Miller of Deerfield Beach, Florida; brother, Mike (Janet) Summers of Findlay, Ohio and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Mark graduated from Findlay High School (1975) and took his first job with San-A-Pure Dairy as a mechanic. He then worked 11 years for DeHavens, fixing and servicing lawn mowers, setting up many swimming pools and Christmas trees year after year. He was a “Jack of All Trades” taking his next career move to Edward L. Meyers, Inc. of Findlay, Ohio as a painting specialist for 28 years, before his battle with Lewy Body Dementia Disease.

Mark loved his sweet pets and they favored him over anyone else in the room.

Mark was a very talented carpenter, professional painter and always willing to lend an extra hand when someone called upon him.

His most favorite hobby was fishing only to come home and cook up his fresh batch of crappies.

Mark will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and they find comfort in knowing he is with God in our Glorious Heaven. It was Mark’s wishes that he be cremated.

A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Findlay Moose Lodge #648 where a meal will be served.

In lieu of flowers, money may be donated towards a scholarship fund for Mark’s granddaughters in care of Mary Lobdell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments