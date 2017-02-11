Richard Walters

VANLUE — Richard “Dick” Walters, 74, of Vanlue died at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, with his wife at his side. He was born February 14, 1942, at his home in Wyandot County to the late Paul and Opal (Baughman) Walters. On November 4, 1967 he married Nitaya Pinkeaw in Nakhonratehasima, Thailand and she survives in Vanlue, they celebrated 49 years of marriage last November. Richard is also survived by his brother Clair (Ruthann) Walters of Arcadia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Karen, David, Jeff, Mike, Ed, Susan, Cathy, Cassie and Amy; one brother-in-law, Wanchai Pinkeau and three sisters-in-law, Ladda Wangdee, Ratree Anpru and Yupin Pinkeau, all of Thailand; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jean (Fred) Kloepfer, in Michigan, and Vivian (Roy) Roszman, Carey.

Richard graduated from Vanlue High School in 1960. He attended The Ohio State University for 2 years, studying Engineering and Agriculture. Richard joined the Air Force in 1962, just 3 weeks before the draft took effect. He was stationed in Texas and California. In January 1967 he was stationed in Nakhonratehasima, Thailand. He met his wife when he would cash his check, she worked payroll and was a cashier. They were married in 1967.

December 20, 1967 Richard’s service to the Air Force was complete and he began working a civilian job as an engineer in Nakhon-Phanom, Phitsanuiek and Bangkok, Thailand. Richard returned to the United States May 1, 1970.

Upon returning home he worked at Whirlpool for one year. He then started farming full time and raised livestock for 2 years. His wife, Nitaya learned to help on the farm and they farmed side-by-side for 46 years.

Richard loved farming, farm machinery, farming magazines and keeping up with the grain market. He enjoyed traveling to out-of-state farm antique machinery shows with David Walter. He was also interested in watching various sports on T.V.

His wife would like to say thank you to The Blanchard Valley Hospital Staff, especially Dr. Ricketts and Dr. Yoder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at COLDREN CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 with additional visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Mark Weatherman will officiate and interment will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery.

Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vanlue High School, Carey Library, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Wyandot County Humane Society.

Condolences can be sent online to www.coldrencrates.com.

