Lincoln Crow

Lincoln Dean Crow passed away on February 9, 2017 at his residence. Lincoln was born December 27, 2016 to Adam and Dynasty “Harley” (Martin) Crow who survive in Findlay, OH.

Lincoln loved playing with his older brother “Benji.”

Lincoln is survived by his brother Benjamin Crow, Maternal Grandparents, Roger and Jane McQuistion, Paternal Grandparents, Shellie (Donny Miner) Anderson, and James (Caren) Crow, and Great Grandfather, Charlie Crow, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Lincoln is preceded in death by: Paternal Great Grandparents Justin and Ruth Taylor, Margaret Crow, Maternal Great Grandparents, Billy and Jimmie Martin.

Friends may call on February 14, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, or donate to the gofundmeaccount, https://www.gofundme.com/easing-the-loss-of-little-lincoln Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

