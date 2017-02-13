Larry Tesnow

Larry E. Tesnow, 69, of Findlay passed away at 12:04 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born on July 6, 1947, in Findlay to the late Robert and Sue Ann (Friemoth) Tesnow. He married Pauline M. Thomas on June 7, 1975, and she survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Jolynn (David) Richter of Northwood, OH and Tamara (Gene) Bridenstine of Findlay; his brothers: Ron (Cheryl) Tesnow of Melbourne, FL and Thomas (Christine) Tesnow of Warren, MI; his grandchildren: Jayme Rinesmith of Findlay, Ryan Bridenstine of Columbus and Tyler Bridenstine of Columbus.

Larry retired from Owens Community College as a Computer Lab Technician.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the D.A.V. and Moose Lodge #698. He was also a founding member of the former Easy Street Band.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, from 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service being held at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Mike VanDenEynde officiating. Visitation will then continue from 3:00-7:00 p.m. following the funeral service.

Full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments