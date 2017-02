A memorial Mass for Marina Lynn (Zachea) Vielhaber will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at St. Michael Catholic Church downtown, the Rev. Michael Hohenbrink officiating.

Mrs. Vielhaber’s full obituary appeared in the Dec. 31, 2016, edition of The Courier.

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

