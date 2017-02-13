Daryl Rayle

Daryl D. Rayle, 70, of Findlay, died at 4:55 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on November 1, 1946, in Findlay to the late Donald M., Sr. and Betty Jane (Chalmers) Rayle.

Daryl was a 1964 graduate of Findlay High School, and had worked for Ford Motor Company.

He is survived by his sons: Scott and Brian Rayle, both of New York; his brothers: Larry Rayle of Tiffin, Jeff Charlton of Findlay, Lance Charlton of Findlay, Mickey (Belinda) Charlton of Findlay and Rob (Vicki) Charlton of Vanlue; his sister, Diane Bland of Findlay; many nieces and nephews; several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Max Rayle.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Pastor Eric Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Visitation will be held two hours (12:00-2:00 p.m.) prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

